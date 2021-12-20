Girl, 7 narrates how she was penetrated

December 17, 2021

By Isata Turay (Intern)

A-Seven-year-old victim of sexual penetration, on Wednesday, December 15, narrated in court how she was allegedly sexually penetrated and deflowered by a 16-year- old juvenile.

The accused (name withheld),who is currently being detained at the Remand Home, is standing trial at the Sexual Model Court presided over by Justice Mohamed Bawoh on one count charge of sexual penetration contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act.

According to the State Prosecutor, Elizabeth Tity Jalloh, the accused on 21st of July, 2021, in Freetown, penetrated the seven-year-old girl.

Led in direct-examination, the victim said she knew the accused and that they used to live in the same compound, but in different apartment.

She narrated that on the day of the incident, she was standing by their compound gate when the accused called and took her upstairs, where he removed her dress and eventually penetrated her.

She told the court that during the penetration she felt pain with blood oozing from her private part.

She said the accused later used his clothes to wipe the blood and threatened her not to disclose their encounter with anyone.

She said her mother discovered blood on her pant when she was bathing her and also discovered some wounds in her private part.

She told the court when the mother enquired as to what the problem was, she explained everything to her.

She said her mother later confronted the accused and that he was arrested and taken to the East End Police Station where she made statement and taken to the hospital.

Doctor Nadia Nyallay, who examined the victim, also testified in the trial, said the virgina of the victim was red and that the hymen was completely ruptured.

The accused remains in custody while the case was adjourned to 13 January 2022.