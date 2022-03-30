Germany issues ‘early warning’ of possible gas shortages as Russia threatens

The German government said Wednesday that the country had enough gas for now, but it urged all consumers — from companies to hospitals and households — to reduce their use as far as possible with immediate effect.
“There are currently no supply shortages,” Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a statement. “Nevertheless, we must take further precautionary measures to be prepared for any escalation by Russia.” German gas storage is currently filled to 25% capacity, he added.
The “early warning” is the first of three alert levels set out in Germany’s plan to manage gas supplies in a crisis. If the…