Germany anti-vaxxer murder plots and threats pose challenge for new chancellor

Authorities raided several properties in Dresden on Wednesday morning after uncovering plans to murder Michael Kretschmer, the governor of Saxony, police in the state said.

Politicians and media outlets in recent days have also reportedly received packages containing raw meat and threats from alleged anti-vaxxers, Berlin police spokeswoman Heidi Vogt said. The letters inside the parcels contained messages saying the meat inside was toxic and that more such shipments will follow if mandatory vaccinations are implemented in Germany. The meat was found to be safe, Vogt said.

Scholz, who took office on December 8, used his first declaration to parliament to castigate the actions of a “tiny minority of unhinged extremists.”

“We will counter this tiny minority of people filled with hate, that attacks all of us with torch-bearing marches, violence and murder threats, with all the tools of…

