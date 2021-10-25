German police stop far-right vigilantes patrolling Polish border

The vigilantes were following a call by the Third Way, a far right-party with suspected links to neo-Nazi groups, for its members to stop illegal crossings near the town of Guben on the German-Polish border.

Police seized the weapons carried by the 50 suspects and made them leave the Guben area late on Saturday and in the early hours of Sunday, a spokesperson said. Some of the suspects had traveled to the Polish border from other parts of Germany.

On Saturday, dozens of people held a vigil in Guben to show their opposition to the planned far-right patrols.

Germany has stationed an extra 800 police officers on the Polish border to control the flow of migrants trying to enter the European Union from Belarus, the interior minister was quoted as saying on Sunday.

“Hundreds of officers are currently on duty there day and night. If necessary, I am prepared to reinforce them even further,”…

