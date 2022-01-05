Gandikota: The stunning Indian gorge that resembles the Grand Canyon

India has always been a popular tourist destination for its historic forts, stunning palaces and dense jungles.

Now, a lesser known gorge in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh is drawing visitors.

The gorge is a stunning maze of jagged rocks layered in shades of red. The Penna river meanders through the canyon floor as it cuts through the Erramala hills.

The area is now known as the Grand Canyon of India because of its resemblance to the famous US landmark.

It’s also home to two ancient temples and a 12th Century fort that sits atop the hills surrounding the gorge.

Video by Balla Satish, Naveen Kumar and Rubaiyat Biswas