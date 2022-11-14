Gabon lines-up Sierra Leone & Niger friendly

By Sahr Morris Jnr

According to a report from beIN Sports, after two missed windows in March and then in September, the Panthers of Gabon will play two friendly matches during this month against Sierra Leone and Niger. “Patrice Neveu, the coach unveiled his group. We find the main part of the group which disputed the CAN 2021 in Cameroon,” beIN Sports reported.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who retired from international football and Mario Lemina, who also put the selection on hold will miss out.

“Didier Ndong, whose relations with the Panthers remain conflicting, is there, as are Denis Bouanga and other Jim Allevinah or Aaron Boupendza. On the other hand, no Bruno Ecuele Manga.”

The Panthers will face Sierra Leone and Niger respectively on November 17 and 20 at a team camp in Antalya, Turkey