G4 security guard sentenced to 2 years imprisonment

By Jeneba A.Conteh

G4 Security Guard, Ormsby Cole, on Tuesday, 31st January, 2023, made his first appearance before Magistrate Hadiru Daboh of Court No 3 at Ross Road in Freetown for alleged theft.

The accused was charged with a count of larceny contrary to Section 2 of the Larceny Act 1916.

According to the charge sheet, the accused, on Monday 23rd January at Sierra Leone Brewery Limited, Industrial Estate, Wellington Freetown, did steal eight (8) foreign extra bottles of stout valued one hundred and sixty Leones, property of Sierra Leone Brewery Limited Company.

When the charge was read to the accused, he pleaded guilty.

Defense, J.A.M.M.Amara-Esq.,said the accused is a Sierra Leonean ordinarily resident within the Freetown Jurisdiction, gainfully employed by Group 4 Security Company, and that he has dependents and didn’t waste the court’s time.

Magistrate Daboh before sentencing the accused to two years six months imprisonment said the law is simple and that the accused was primarily employed by G4 Security Company to secure the lives and properties of Brewery Company Limited, yet he became their own thief.

He said such people should not be pardoned with caution and discharge.

“The irony and twist is so blatant for this court to just caution and discharge this accused,” he said.

The Magistrate said the exhibits should be restituted to Brewery Company Limited.

G4 Security Manager, Mohamed P. Sesay was in court when there staff was sentenced.