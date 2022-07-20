Fuel pump price dropped

By Ishmael Dumbuya

The Petroleum Regulatory Agency (PRA) with the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Oil Marketing Companies, have jointly reviewed the maximum pump prices of petroleum products effective July 18th 2022 and the prices have been adjusted from Le 22 to Le 20.

The Petroleum Regulatory Agency made the announcement in a press release dated 18th July 2022.

It could be noted that over the past months the pump prices of petroleum products went up exponentially. As a result, there were devastating impacts on the country’s economy.

The reduction of prices is expected to have a significant downward effect on inflation, as transportation and distribution costs make up a large proportion of consumer price index in Sierra Leone.

Nevertheless, Sierra Leoneans were expecting a tremendous reduction in the price of petroleum products, as the world market has significantly reduced their prices.

However, some drivers are sending out mixed and confusing messages to passengers, especially the Bombay to Waterloo drivers, who are still collecting Le8 for transport fare even though the prices of fuel have been adjusted.

Concord Times interviewed a passenger at Bombay Street going to Waterloo by the name of Abdulai Turay yesterday morning. This is what he had to say:

“Fuel prices in Salone dictate all economic activities; so this is definitely a sigh of relief. We are hoping to see more reduction in the prices of fuel and other commodities across the nation”.