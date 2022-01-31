From visa denials to online trolling, foreign journalists in China say they face ‘unprecedented hurdles’

The report, which was released Monday, said foreign correspondents are facing “unprecedented hurdles” covering the world’s most populous nation. Those hurdles include online trolling, cyber hacking, visa denials and physical assaults.

Almost all the foreign journalists surveyed said that reporting conditions in China did not meet what they considered to be international standards. The survey was conducted in December 2021, and includes responses from 127 of 192 correspondent members representing news organizations globally.

As the Chinese government continues “to block and discredit independent reporting,” covering one of the world’s most important economies is “increasingly becoming an exercise in remote reporting,” the report said.

Declining media freedoms have made coverage of the event challenging for… The survey comes just days before the start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing Declining media freedoms have made coverage of the event challenging for…

Read more…