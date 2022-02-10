French City Luxeuil-les-Bains to host Sierra Leone Basketball team

Photo: https://www.dailyadvent.com & Samuel Horton

France city of Luxeuil-les-Bains is set to host Sierra Leone national basketball team delegation on a sports camp from March 13 to 27, 2022.

The Eastern French city confirmed the hosting date after representatives of Sierra Leone spent the whole week in the spa town on the program; discovery of the sports and hotel infrastructures, supplemented by a visit to the city and its heritage.

According to report in France, the Sierra Leone delegation includes; Fatmata Jalloh Turay, a student at the University of Galway in Ireland and representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sierra Leone as well as Michael Shamsu Mustapha, a student at the University of Paris Nanterre, with multiple missions.

Mustapha who is the former Sierra Leone’s Deputy Director of Sports is the head of sporting and technical direction for the National Basketball Federation of Sierra Leone, a diplomat in the service of sports.

“We are beginning to have a name, an image, know-how. Every year, thanks to our equipment and a dedicated and dynamic network of associations, a certain number of teams follow one another. We are delighted that a First Nation has responded to our offer to welcome us,” says Mayor Frédéric Burghard.

The Sierra Leone basketball team must prepare for several competitions, including the Commonwealth Games (July 22 to August 8 in Birmingham). She must also play the qualifications for the African Cup, scheduled for January 2023 in Ghana.

They will be ten players and five officials to come and refine their preparation. Each day will include training, but also various activities (visits, walks, etc.), to create team cohesion. “The objective is also to learn how to develop sports courses in order to copy the Luxeuil model in our country”, indicates Michael Shamsu Mustapha. And for that, he is counting on the expertise of the Luxovians to help Sierra Leone grow and develop in terms of sport. A great challenge for the spa town. “We will try to meet their expectations,” says the mayor.

The city of Luxeuil-les-Bains has also been selected by the Paris Olympics Organizing Committee as a Games preparation center in five disciplines: basketball, wheelchair basketball, handball, cycling on the Olympic and Paralympic route for the 2024 Olympic Games.