Freetonians express delight over months of uninterrupted electricity supply

October 26, 2021

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

Residents in various areas of Freetown have expressed delight over what they described as the constant supply of electricity for months, thus calling on the Ministry of Energy to maintain that pace.

Mohamed Fofanah, who resides at Gloucester community, said the entire community is happy for enjoying at least two months sustainable electricity. He said despite the debilitating increment of electricity tariff, they are still happy to enjoy the availability of electricity supply.

“We were enjoying similar supply of electricity during the previous All People’s Congress (APC) regime, but when the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) Bio regime took over governance, there was too much interruption in the electricity supply, until recently when we started enjoying electricity supply like before. Therefore, we are happy for that,” Fofanah explained.

Hawanatu Sesay, a resident of Sumalia town community, expressed similar sentiment.

She said Freetonians will be happier should the SLPP Government do something about the hike in the tariff.

She pleaded with the Ministry of Energy and the Government at large to help reduce the electricity tariff and make it more affordable.

“Things are extremely difficult in the country right now but sustainable electricity can help ease our stress a bit,” she said.

Several individuals who were interviewed in different areas of Freetown expressed similar sentiment about electricity supply in Freetown.