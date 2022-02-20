Freedom Convoy in Canada: Nearly 200 people arrested in Ottawa protests as investigators look into 2 police-related incidents

Now, investigators are looking into two police-involved incidents Saturday at the protests in Ottawa, Ontario authorities said Sunday.

“The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating two police-involved incidents that occurred at the demonstrations in Ottawa yesterday and is urging anyone who has information, including video, to come forward,” Ontario’s SIU said.

Preliminary information indicates around 5:14 p.m. Saturday, “there was an interaction between a Toronto Police Service officer on a horse and a 49-year-old woman on Rideau Street and Mackenzie Avenue. The woman has a reported serious injury,” the SIU said.

No additional information was released on the circumstances of the injury.

Separately, “At approximately 7:18 p.m. Vancouver Police Department officers discharged Anti-Riot Weapon Enfields (less-lethal firearms) at individuals in the area of Sparks Street and…

