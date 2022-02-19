Freedom Convoy in Canada: Canadian police working to clear Ottawa downtown of protesters say they have arrested more than 100 demonstrators

“Anyone who fell, got up and walked away. We’re unaware of any injuries,” police said on Twitter.

One person was arrested when a bicycle was thrown in the direction of a horse farther down the line, police said.

City, provincial and federal law enforcement officers began an unprecedented operation Friday morning to remove protesters and their trucks and cars that have been blockading Ottawa’s streets for weeks. By Friday night, more than 100 people had been arrested and 21 vehicles were towed. “You must leave. You must cease further unlawful activity and immediately remove your vehicle and/or property from all unlawful protest sites,” police tweeted on three occasions Friday night. “Anyone within the unlawful protest site may be arrested.” At an afternoon news conference, interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell said authorities would work all day and all night to move protesters…

