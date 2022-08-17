Free cervical cancer vaccine for over 1,500 girls

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

The Ministry of Health and Sanitation, together with the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education and partners will on October 3rd, 2022, vaccinate over 1,500 girls with Human Papilloma Virus Vaccine for Cervical Cancer protection.

At an orientation meeting with education and health stakeholders in Freetown, the Deputy Programme Manager,Expanded Programme on Immunization in the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Lynda Grant, said the main purpose of the vaccination was to prevent girls within age 10 years against Cervical Cancer.

She said the exercise will take place all over the country and will take place in schools, health in facilities and in communities through outreach points.

While giving an overview of Cervical Cancer in Sierra Leone, Dr. Lynda Grant said the disease was the most common among women a Leone, with an estimated 1.9 million women at risk and most often caused by a virus called Human Papillomaviruses (HPV).

She reiterated that HPV is a common infection transmitted sexually – 80% of sexually active people will get HPV infection sometimes in their lives, adding that most people with HPV do not have any symptoms even when they have the virus.

“Adolescence and older girls and women can lower their risk of Cervical Cancer by using condom and going for Cervical Cancer screening at the nearest health facility,” she stressed

Dr. Lynda, while pointing out the impact of the disease, stressed that the country was burdened with a high number of cervical cancer cases contributing to the increased morbidity and mortality in women.

She referenced that according to available data from the Sierra Leone Cancer Registrym, Cervical Cancer is the 2nd most frequent cancer among women in Sierra Leone and the 2nd most frequent cancer among women between 15 and 44 years of age.

She concluded that over 50 countries around the world have introduced HPV vaccine, including countries in Africa like Tanzania, Liberia etc. She recalled that in 2013/2014, the HPV vaccine was piloted in Sierra Leone in Bo with positive feedback.

“Vaccination is one of the efforts in our elimination drive which can also be achieved if only 70 % of women are screened with a high-performance test by 35 years of age and again by 45 years of age.And 90% of women identified with cervical disease receive treatment (90% of women with pre-cancer stage are treated, and 90% of women with invasive cancer managed,” she said.