Free agent Kei Kamara weighing in on next move

Veteran Sierra Leone striker and free agent, Kei Kamara, is said to be weighing in on his next move in club football after admitting he was aiming to play couple more season at club level.

Kei Kamara who will turn 37 in September, dropped the hit of eyeing another club football moment after he recently posted on his Facebook page a short video of him highlighting goals scored in several clubs with the caption: “Afcon was a fun experience, but it’s time to get back to club football/soccer…wherever it may be.”

In his recent interview with Charles Boehm of Major League Soccer website, the veteran forward expressed his aim to play a couple more seasons at club level and hopes to do so somewhere Stateside where he can “finish strong and call that place home” for the next chapter of life, perhaps with a transition into a player development role.

“I have multiple clubs on my table at the moment,” he told Boehm “I definitely wanted my focus on playing this Africa Cup of Nations and see what options were there, but at the same time, US is home for me and right now my family’s here with me… and those moments that I’ve spent with them started to really get back in my head that I need to be home and I need to be back in the US.

“So I have been in contact with a few teams in the US and hopefully something pops up that’s stronger in the next week or two or month.”

Kei Kamara last played in the Major League Soccer for Minnesota United FC, and after his contract expires, he moved on to Finnish topflight league side HIFK where he scored 5 goals in 14 games before heading to the AFCON.

The forward has enjoyed an excellent MLS career followed, highlighted by All-Star, Best XI and joint top-scorer honors in 2015 and 130 career goals, fifth on the league’s all-time scoring list.