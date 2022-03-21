FPT signs agreement with Sierra Leone on digital transformation

Việt Nam’s Information technology giant FPT and Sierra Leone signed a Memorandum of understanding (MOU) to enhance digital transformation and train human resources in digital transformation, in Hà Nội yesterday.

The agreement was signed by FPT’s CEO Trương Gia Bình and Chief Minister of Sierra Leone Jacob Jusu Saffa, during the official visit to Việt Nam from March 14-20 by the President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio.

Under the agreement, FPT will work with the world’s leading consulting firms to consult Sierra Leone on socio-economic development and digital transformation strategies.

In addition, FPT will also assist the Government of Sierra Leone in building a digital government, digital economy and digital society, by working towards a digital nation.

In education, FPT will conduct a programme to teach high-quality technology degrees in Việt Nam to several gifted students selected and financed by Sierra Leone.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, FPT CEO Trương Gia Bình said Việt Nam would cooperate and support Sierra Leone in high-quality education and training and application of technology in the agricultural sector.

“This is a great opportunity for Vietnamese technology companies and farming enterprises. In addition, this agreement will also help contribute to affirming FPT’s technological capabilities and its position globally and realising FPT’s goal of becoming a top 50 leading digital transformation service provider in the world,” Bình said.

Source:VNS