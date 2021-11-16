27.9 C
Fourteen count charges for two women traffickers

November 16, 2021

By Jeneba A Conteh

Isatu Nyama Jawara, a pharmacy technician and  Katumu Kanneh, a farmer, made their first appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown, on fourteen count charges to wit one count of conspiracy to commit human trafficking contrary to Section 18 of the Anti- human trafficking Act No.7 of 2005 and thirteen count ranging from engaging in human trafficking contrary to section 2 (2) of the Anti- human trafficking Act 2005.

According to the particulars of offence, on diverse dates between the 1st to 20th September,2021, in Kenema, both accused persons conspired together with other persons unknown to traffic Yatta Massaqoui, Mamie Dakuwa and Sao Amara from Kenema to Madamaya, Kambia, enroute to Guinea for the purpose of exploitation and engaged in trafficking in person by the transfer of Ibrahim Mansaray from Kenema to Madamaya, Kambia enroute to Guinea by means of deception for the purpose of exploitation.

The charges were read to both accused persons and no plea was taken.

The accused persons were unrepresented.

Magistrate Kekura sent both accused persons to the Female Correctional Center in Freetown.

 Assistant Superintendent of Police Ibrahim S .Mansaray is prosecuting the matter.

Magistrate Kekura  adjourned the matter to the 16th November 2021 for further hearing.

