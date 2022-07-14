Four months after launch: Mobile health clinic still parked at Youyi Building

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

President Julius Maada Bio on Monday 7th March, 2022, launched the Mobile Health Clinic ‘Health-on-Wheels’ projects at York Village in the Western Rural District.

The project was launched to enhance free and accessible health services to all the one hundred and forty-nine chiefdom in Sierra Leone.

President Bio, in his keynote address thanked the Government and people of the People’s Republic of China for the donation.

He said in 2018, he made a pledge to improve the human capital development outcomes of our nation. ‘I did so knowing that only well-educated, healthy, and well-fed citizens can deliver sustainable and inclusive development for this nation’

“Our efforts in the sector have been guided by the dimension of universal healthcare, more and better service, more equitable coverage, and more access both physical access and affordability, and we are one of the few countries in West Africa to invest over 12% of our budget into health care.” He said.

James Kallay, Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Health and Sanitation earlier informed this medium that immediately after the launch of the Health Care programme, the ministry, partners and other stake holders conveyed a meeting during which they agreed to design a plan and a budget on how the buses could be efficiently and effectively run from one community to another.

Kallay added that, that was why they held on the buses until a budget is available before they could be dispatched. He assured that the buses will be dispatched in the shortest possible time, adding that “the buses cannot leave without a tangible plan because they were to go to hard-to reach areas all over the country.

Three months after interviewing James Kallay, the buses are still stock at Youyi building, Brookfield’s and efforts to reach him on the said issue were futile.