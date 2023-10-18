Four in custody for alleged travel scam

By Mohamed J Kargbo



Jeremiah Theophilus, Momoh Samba Kamara, Mariatu Samba Kamara and Isatu Mansaray, on Wednesday October, 11th 2023, appeared before Magistrate Hadiru Daboh of Court No 3 at Ross Road in Freetown for alleged fraud.

They are standing trial on four counts to wit conspiracy to defraud contrary to law, obtaining money by false pretenses contrary to Section 32 (1) of the Larceny Act 1916 and causing money to be paid to another with intent to defraud.



It was alleged that the first and second accused, Momoh Samba Kamara and Mariatu Samba Kamara, on a date between the 1st December 2022 and the 30th January 2023, at Grassfield, Kissy in Freetown, conspired together with other persons unknown with intent to defraud Kadiatu Sankoh the sum of eighteen thousand Leones (Le 18,000) by falsely pretending that they would facilitate the travelling of her daughter Isatu Conteh to Canada,known to be false.



It was alleged that the first accused Momoh Samba Kamara between the 20th December 2022 and January 2023, at the same place, with intent to defraud Kadiatu Sankoh, obtained the sum of eighteen thousand Leones (Le18000) by falsely pretending he would facilitate her daughter’s Isatu Conteh, travel to Canada, known to be false.



Police alleged on count three that the third accused, Mariatu Samba Kamara, on a date unknown in January 2023, at Grassfield, Kissy in Freetown, with intent to defraud, caused Kadiatu Sankoh to pay the sum of eighteen thousand Leones (Le18000) to Momoh Samba Kamara, the first accused who purported that he would facilitate the travelling of her daughter, Isatu Conteh, known to be false.



It was alleged that the two accused persons, Isatu Mansaray and Jeremiah Theophilus, sometimes in May at City Road, Wellington in Freetown, conspired together with other persons unknown, with intent, to defraud Ibrahim Kargbo the sum of twenty two thousand Leones by falsely pretending that they will facilitate his travelling to Canada,known to be false.

Police prosecutor led in a witness in court to testify and form part of the court records and evidence.

Kadiatu Sankoh a petty trader, in her testimony,recognized all four accused and recalled between December 1st 2022 and 30th January 2023.

She said she was at home when the second accused,Mariatu Samba, visited her and informed her about a certain Canadian program for her daughter.



She further said that she told the second accused that she didn’t have money, but will sell her land and also take micro credit to get the fifteen thousand Leones.





She said when she raised the money she called on the second accused and informed her about it.



The witness further testified that she called the first accused who directed her to meet at Grassfield, Wellington in Freetown,



She said she arrived at the address that was directed by the first accused and met other two people-Jeremiah Theophilus and Isatu Mansaray standing by the gate and gave the money to the first accused.



She further stated that the first accused told her to go and prepare for her daughter’s travel.



she said the accused told her that her daughter will travel on the 15th February 2023, which was false.

All accused persons were remanded in custody and matter was adjourned to 12th October 2023 for further hearings.