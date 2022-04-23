30.3 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, April 23, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Forget the FAANGs. It’s a stock picker’s market now

By concord.web
0
65
The latest results from Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX) show how silly it is for investors to buy into themes and memes like the FAANGs, or MT. FAANG, if you want to add Microsoft (MSFT) and Tesla to the Facebook (FB) (Meta)/Amazon (AMZN)/Apple (AAPL)/Netflix/Google (GOOGL) (Alphabet) quintet.

This is a stock picker’s market.

“This environment will create an important backdrop for active investing,” said Ken McAtamney, head of William Blair’s global equity team, in a report.

“Understanding companies with differentiated business models, unique cultures, and durable competitive advantages will be increasingly crucial to determining investment performance in this complex environment,” he added, noting that “the dynamic shifting of corporate winners and losers remains a constant.”

One of the biggest mistakes that an investor can make is assuming that all stocks in a certain sector should…

Read more…

Previous articleVideo appears to show children in Mariupol steel works bunker
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved