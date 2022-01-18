Foreign Affairs official testifies in court

January 18, 2022

By Regina Pratt

Records Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Alpha Mohamed Gottor, has told the court that his role as a record officer includes certifying documents, opening files, giving reference numbers to political appointees sent on mission as ambassadors and high commissioners.

He was on Monday, January 17,2022, led in evidence by Anti-Corruption Commission’s prosecutor, Lawyer Deen Tarawally, before Justice Hannah Bonnie.

The prosecution witness said he knew the accused, Alimamy Kamara and that he had dealt with his file on documents including his appointment letter dated 22nd June, 2016, which was signed for by one Momodu A. Wurie, Director General of Foreign Affairs and his letter dated 5th May, 2018 signed by his President Julius Maada Bio.

Both letters were produced and tendered in court.

He also informed the court that, at the end of his term as ambassador, the president sent him a recall letter.

Defense counsel for the accused, Lawyer Brima Koroma, asked the witness about the terms of an ambassador, and the witness replied that it is the will of the president to determine the term of office of ambassadors.

He told the court that he wasn’t aware about any gazette concerning the accused person and that he also wasn’t aware about any matter the accused had with the ACC.

When asked whether he has any personal interaction with ambassadors, he replied that he hasn’t any personal interaction with ambassadors.

Former Ambassador to Iran, Alimamy Kamara, was charged on 9 counts of failure to declare assets, income and liabilities contrary to Section 122 (a) of the ACC Act 2008.

The indictment states that while Alimamy Kamara served as Member of Parliament, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sierra Leones Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran, between 2008 and 2018, he failed to declare his assets, income and liabilities as required of every public officer.