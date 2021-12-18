21.3 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, December 18, 2021
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Ford’s electric vehicles have given its stock a jolt

By concord.web
0
100

Today, Farley is CEO himself — he replaced Hackett five months after that purchase — and the stock is now worth four times as much. Apparently, his confidence in Ford hasn’t waned. Farley hasn’t sold those shares.

Farley isn’t the only higher-up at the automaker who’s placed a bet on the company recently. Ford chairman Bill Ford, great-grandson of founder Henry Ford, recently exercised 2 million stock options to acquire more shares. (Stock options allow someone to buy stock at a certain pre-set price, usually what it cost at an earlier date, rather than paying the current price.) Ford paid $20.5 million, including taxes and fees associated with the move — and rather than sell off options to cover the cost, he converted them all into Ford stock.

There are a number of reasons for Ford’s increased stock market value, but one of the biggest is enthusiasm over the automaker’s initial…

Read more…

Previous articleTwo teens slide to safety from fourth floor New York apartment fire
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved