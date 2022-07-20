For tourism to thrive, we need good citizens with proper civic values -Tourism Minister

By Alfred Koroma

While calling on citizens to adopt the practice of positively promoting the image of the country, the Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Dr. Memunatu Pratt stated that for tourism to thrive, the country needs good and patriotic citizens, and citizens with proper civic values.

The Minister was speaking at the launching of the ‘Explore Freedom’ marketing campaign designed to promote domestic tourism and project the image of Sierra Leone as a preferred destination for tourist.

Themed ‘Explore Freedom’, the marketing communications campaign launched yesterday at the ministry, is aimed at stimulating the culture of domestic traveling and locally creating more awareness about tourist destinations among citizens and other residents in Sierra Leone.

The awareness raising campaign also entails communicating opportunities and benefits of tourism for all Sierra Leoneans, the importance of excellent service delivery and the responsibility of all citizens to ensure a vibrant and successful tourism sector. Content targeting to promote the tourism in Sierra Leone will be simulcast through the social media and the traditional media, including billboards.

Speaking at the event the Minister said the essence of the campaign is to ensure that tourism is appreciated in every corner of the country. She called on citizens to take responsibility of the campaign and urged media practitioners to always present the image of the country in a very positive way.

Sierra Leone is a thriving tourism destination in West Africa, blessed with pristine beaches and islands, mountains and rich biodiversity, interesting wildlife, friendless and a rich cultural heritage. The country has a reputation of being a special place in the world history of anti-slavery movement, recognized as ‘the land of the free.’

Last month, World Bank report says tourism will be a major contributor to the 4.4 percent GDP growth projected in 2022-2024.

Policy Cluster 2 of the Government of Sierra Leone Medium-Term National Development Plan (2019- 2023), identified tourism as a key sector in supporting economic diversification and highlighted strategies committed to diversifying the economy by improving productivity, promoting value addition, and enhancing competitiveness in the sector. In addition National Tourism Policy include Government’s goal of receiving 20,000 international and 30,000 domestic ecotourism visits to sites by 2025.

But despite its thriving nature, the tourism sector suffered a downturn caused by the outbreak of the Ebola epidemic, mudslide disaster, and the Covid-19 pandemic which placed restrictions on travelling, and limited the influx of foreign tourists.