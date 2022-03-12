38.3 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, March 12, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

For these loved ones ripped apart by war in Ukraine, phone messages bring hope and despair

By concord.web
0
83

Lviv, Ukraine — In the midst of a days-long, chaotic cross-country train ride to the northwestern city of Lviv, near Ukraine’s border with Poland, a terrible realization dawned on Marina.

The 54-year-old carer, who managed to evacuate an orphanage in a besieged industrial town in the eastern Luhansk province, had no way to return to her own family.

“And now I am all alone,” Marina told CNN from a daycare center-turned-shelter in Lviv, where she and the children from her orphanage were camped out. “I have left my own (adult) children to save the children in the orphanage.”

CNN is not disclosing Marina’s full name because of the risks to her family who have not been evacuated.

The fracturing of families underpins many of the stories of displacement in Ukraine, where Russia’s violent attempts to wrest control of territory in the country’s east, south and center from Ukrainian…

Read more…

Previous articleUkraine war: Ukrainians mourn their fallen soldiers
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved