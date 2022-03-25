For allegedly killing his husband: Woman acquitted and discharged for want of prosecution

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Justice Adrian Fisher presiding at the High Court of Sierra Leone has acquitted and discharged fifty years old Salamatu D. Kargbo after a 12 member jury returned a not guilty verdict in her favour.

The fifty years old was faced with one count charge of murder contrary the Laws of Sierra Leone.

It was alleged that the accused person on the 6th September 2020, at the Kamabia Barracks, Magberra Chiefdom, assaulted her husband, Simon Allieu, which lead to his death.

Justice Fisher said during the course of the trial, State Prosecutor Solomon Christian Kekura led five witnesses who testified in respect of the matter.

However, the Jury, in spite of the evidence adduced by the prosecution did not find her guilty.

The matter lasted for three months at the High Court before a verdict was delivered. Justice Fisher thanked the Jurors for their service to the State. He concluded that they are always obliged to do justice to the country.