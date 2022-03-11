Flying on Russian planes is about to get much more dangerous

Russian airlines have been essentially cut off from much of the world . But that is the least of the industry’s problems. Russia’s domestic airline industry could soon become a mere shell of its former self due to restrictions on its operations.

Boeing BA Airbus EADSF Sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union mean that the world’s two major aircraft makers,and, are no longer able to supply spare parts or provide maintenance support for Russian airlines. The same is true of jet engine makers.

That means Russian airlines could run out of necessary parts within a matter of weeks, or fly planes without having equipment replaced as frequently as recommended to operate safely.

“The priority of the Russian government doesn’t include consumer safety and reliability,” said Charles Lichfield, the deputy director of GeoEconomics Center at the Atlantic Council, an…

