35.5 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, May 15, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Fleeing Syria 10 years on: ‘We cried all the way to Jordan’

By concord.web
0
102

It’s 10 years since the Zaatari refugee camp opened in Jordan, providing a safe home for people fleeing the war in Syria.

Maha Mansour arrived in 2012 with her three children: Hadeel, Linda and Mohammed.

Maha described the pain of leaving their hometown of Mhajja and saying goodbye to family and friends.

“We cried the whole way to Jordan,” she said.

The family lived in a tent in the camp at first but now have a static home with a kitchen and bathroom.

Mohammed, aged 13, said: “When my mum asks me about going back to Syria, I refuse, because this is my home.”

  • Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.

Read more…

Previous articleLebanon election: Polls open in high-stakes parliamentary vote
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved