Tuesday, January 11, 2022
First pig heart to human transplant is a game-changer, say surgeons

Surgeons at the University of Maryland in the US have successfully completed the world’s first pig to human heart transplant.

Muhammad Mohiuddin, who co-founded the university’s xenotransplantation programme, said that the heart is beating very well and beyond expectations.

David Bennett, 57, who received the pig heart in a seven-hour experimental operation, had been deemed ineligible for a human heart transplant.

The operation marks the culmination of years of research for the medical team behind the transplant and could change lives around the world.

Previous articleChina appoints former paramilitary chief as new Hong Kong garrison commander
