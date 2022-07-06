Financial Matters with: David M.Aruna

Inflation: A thorn in the flesh of Sierra Leonean businesses

The new redenominated note has just been launched by President Julius Maada Bio at the Bank of Sierra Leone.

The launch brought heads of government and financial stakeholders together and it marked the beginning of the circulation of the new note in the Sierra Leone economy.It took this nation thirty five years to inflate the one (Le1) to One thousand Leones (Le 1,000) and it has finally been reversed back to Le 1.

The essence of the redenomination was to handle the economic holocaust called inflation. This nation is going through serious inflation that nobody could ever imagine and the impact is actually closing down businesses.

The economic policy objective of stable prices has a central place in the policy approach of the government and price mechanism should be implemented by government to harmonize price control in this economy for the common Sierra Leonean businessman.

If inflation is perfectly predicted in advance by every Sierra Leonean economist or financial analyst, it needs not in theory to have any significant effect. All transactions would effectively be indexed by the perfectly known rate of inflation and nothing real will be affected.

But why a high rate of price inflation is harmful in an economy which

Cannot produce on its own like Sierra Leone?

Firstly, inflation leads to redistribution of income and wealth which can be undesirable.

This is a nation where the salary structure for civil servants are not encouraging at all and can only be reviewed after every change of government. Most Sierra Leoneans are indebted before their take home pay and their income cannot keep their running cost till the next month. Assuming a basic wage is Le600 and the income earner is indebted by Le 1,000.

The inflationary implication is that as prices continue to double; the debt still not paid, and the time value of money cannot be realized.

Redistribution of wealth might take place from creditor to debtor; this is because debts lose real value during inflation and only those with economic power will gain at the expense of those with fixed income.

Secondly, as this nation is highly inflated with prices every week, Sierra Leonean businessmen find it very difficult to balance between export and import because of the price variation between those trades. Once inflation hits a nation it exporting of goods will be very expensive and import becomes relatively cheap. This will lead to trade balance to suffer affecting unemployment in exporting industries.

Thirdly, another reason to aim for stable prices is the resource cost of frequently changing prices. Inflationary period makes firms or industries to plan and implement structural price mechanism. These change in prices may not be easily passed to the customers, as the customers may also have to spend more time making price comparison if they seek to buy from the lowest cost service.

Moreover, policies aimed at controlling inflation may affect businesses and increase in interest rate may affect companies’ ability to invest because of the higher cost of borrowing, wages, and price control will affect the operating flexibility of businesses.

Furthermore, inflation has an effect on return a provider of fund will require. This is to say on the appraisal of capital investment decision once the inflation rate is high there will be a minimum returns required by an investor. When the general level of interest rate and the required rate of returns are high, investment won’t be worthwhile.

In view of the above, the impact of inflation on a company profit is also important during inflationary time. Profit can be measured as the difference between how wealthy a company is at the start and the end of the accounting year. This wealth can be expressed in terms of capital showed in its opening and closing statement of financial position.

To actualize this profit, value must be placed on the opening and closing capital but this might be difficult during the period of rising prices.

By using the conventional historical cost account, resources are stated in the statement of financial position at the amount it cost to acquire them less any amount written off in respect of depreciation or diminution. In valuing capital is simply the difference between assets and liabilities

Therefore, if prices are rising,a company can report profit in its historical cost despite having identical assets and liabilities at the start and the end of the accounting year. The rapid rise in price cannot make most business in Sierra Leone report a proper profit because as the profit is realized it is been used to complete the capital to purchase goods just to stay in line with other competitors.

Finally, to balance inflation and pricing mechanism , business will thus need to keep it pricing policies under regular review to ensure it selling prices are keeping up with inflation . A company which fails to keep it prices in step with inflation will ultimately find out that it cost are rising faster that it revenue and profit will suffer.