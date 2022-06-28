Financial matters with David M.Aruna: Foreign Exchange as a catalyst for trade and development

Foreign Exchange is a big time business around the globe which involves multiples of foreign currencies to facilitate trade 24 hours around the clock.

The market is highly liquid in which one currency is exchanged for another at a rate usually determined by market supply and demand.

It’s 27 months now when the Governor of Bank of Sierra Leone announced the ban on buying and selling of foreign currencies by street vendors and all unlicensed agencies across the country but it seems that this administrative regulation never took effect.

“Pursuant to Section 48(3) of the Bank of Sierra Leone Act 2019, the Bank of Sierra Leone only gave right to the financial intermediaries the commercial banks and licensed foreign exchange bureaus to trade in foreign currencies just for Leones (Le) to appreciate.

Whilst commercial banks and other licensed financial institutions enjoy section 48(3) subsections 1 &2, subsection 3&4 strictly forbid street trading of foreign currencies either to persons or unlicensed financial entities.

Section 26(5) set the stage for defaulters of subsection 3&4 with a fine of Le 100,000,000.00 (One Hundred Million Leones) or spend 36 months behind bars. With all these banking regulation nothing seems working to give the Leones value to put the FOREX under control

The street of Freetown is flooded with dollar vendors, yet the exchange rate for forex is just soaring every day.

The economy is in a devastating condition with no control mechanism for prices. Cost of commodities are increasing every day; transportation fare within the city and provinces has been double, petroleum products are competing to satisfy their investors every forth night, salaries of workers are constant like the northern star and the value for money in respect of the Leones cannot be realized in any business transaction just because of the hike in exchange rate of USD ($), the British Pounds and the European Union (euro) against Leones (Le).

Sierra Leone’s currency, the Leone, has seen its value drop by more than 40% since 2016 and the country’s main source of revenue mineral export the industry also fell making the country loosing huge foreign currencies.

Channeling the buying and selling of foreign currencies in the hands of commercial banks will only ease transaction for their customers not for the ordinary traders at Survill Street who will just deposit their dollars with an unlicensed person , travel to Japan and collect the same equivalent in the Japanese yen. Having a forex account with these commercial banks can help facilitate trade but not everyone will have FOREX account with banks due to the criteria involve in opening a Forex account.

Dollar boys are also vital in the foreign currency trading even though section 48(3) subsections 3&4 do not allow them to trade in FOREX but their activity helps eliminate the economic theory of monopoly if left in the hands of commercial banks whilst creating self-employment job for themselves because the unemployment rate is at its highest pinnacle in the country.

A recent survey conducted among three commercial banks in Freetown, shows that the Leone is on a free fall to the dollar, pounds and euros as follows:

Currencies Buying Rate Selling Rate

USD 12,800.00 13,500.00

GBP 15,882.00 16,827.00

EURO 13,288.00 14,417.00

. The exchange rates in the bootleg market as of now for the Leones traded against the dollar; pounds and euro shows that:

Currencies Buying Rate Selling Rate

USD 13,700.00 14,150.00

GBP 16,000.00 16,500.00

EURO 14,000.00 14,300.00

In the final analysis, the stabilization of the Leone through the redenomination will not suffice but selling foreign exchange assets, raising interest rates to attract money flows, reduce inflation to make exports more competitive and reduce import bill to encourage investment climate will help give value to the new notes and terminate the struggling of the Leones amongst other foreign currencies.