Finance Ministry fails to submit public debts report -Audit Report

By Jariatu S. Bangura

The Audit Service Sierra Leone’s Performance Audit Report 2022, has revealed that the Ministry of Finance failed to submit public debts report to Parliament for the period under review.

The report indicates that the Ministry is responsible to submit public debt report to Parliament not later than three months after the end of the financial year, but failed to do so.

“This is evident in our findings as there are no formal public debt reports sent to Parliament by the Ministry,except for the public debt annex included in the budget and the bulletin produced on an annual basis,” the report states.

As such, auditors said Parliament might not be aware of the debt status, borrowing limit, ongoing debt projects, and their current status for oversight, adding that although there are clear legal requirements that the ministry should follow in the management of public debts, it clearly shows that the Public Debt Management Division (PDMD) did not comply with the requirements, an action that has a direct effect on the overall sustainability of public debts.

The report also reveals that the ministry does not seem to comply with the preparation of annual borrowing plan which is an effective tool in public debt management.

Meanwhile, auditors recommended that the Financial Secretary of the Ministry of Finance should collaborate with the Minister to ensure that all external loan agreements are taken to Parliament for approval before they are signed by the government or the creditors in accordance with Section 10 of the Public Debt Management Act of 2011.

The Director of Public Debt should also ensure that borrowing plans are prepared in line with the medium term debt management Strategy, implementation of the budget; taking into account any specific market characteristics or creditor behaviour, and the underlying volatility in government cash flows.