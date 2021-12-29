17.7 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Fighting to learn in Venezuela

By concord.web
0
127

Getting an education is difficult in Venezuela now. Teachers can’t get to work, and are often not paid. Pupils come from families who can’t afford to feed them. The country was a successful oil producer, but has sunk into poverty after government mismanagement and subsequent US sanctions.

The BBC has been to Maracaibo, in north western Venezuela, to visit those who are determined to go to school.

Filmed and Edited by Colm O’Molloy

Produced by Jessica Cruz, Katy Watson, Colm O’Molloy, Vanessa Silva and Sheyla Urdaneta

Read more…

Previous articleAfghanistan Taliban bans women from solo, long-distance road trips
Next articleDigital Publication
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved