35.8 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, January 13, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Fighting the darknet drug dealers who keep coming back

By concord.web
0
82

Claire Campbell’s 16-year-old son, Luke, died after taking ecstasy bought by friends on the darknet – a part of the internet that can only be accessed with special software.

One of the biggest illegal marketplaces on there, Torrez, went offline last month after two years of selling Class A drugs, counterfeit cash and hacking tools.

But one darknet drug dealer has told the BBC that law enforcement face an “impossible task” trying to close down such sites.

BBC data research has found at least 450 dealers that had survived multiple police shutdowns.

Watch this investigation from the BBC’s cyber reporter Joe Tidy.

Listen to Hunting the Darknet Dealers on Radio 4’s File on 4, on 11 January at 20:00 GMT, or afterwards on BBC Sounds.

Data journalism: Alison Benjamin

Filmed and edited by Tom Goudsmit

Read more…

Previous articleCabinet Reshuffle: Alie Kabba Takes Back Seat, Alpha Khan Makes Inroad in Bio’s Administration
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved