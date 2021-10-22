FIFA Rankings: Leone Stars move one spot, now ranked 107th

October 22, 2021

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone national team moved a place up in the latest World football governing body, FIFA monthly ranking from 108 to 107th for the month of October 2021.

John Keister’s men won one of their last two FIFIA recognized matches among the three games played in Morocco since the previous edition of the FIFA Rankings was done.

Sierra Leone played to a 1-1 draw against South Sudan and registered a 2-1win over the Gambia before losing to Morocco home-based side (an unrecognized FIFA fixture) during their training camp in Morocco this month.

Leone Stars are preparing for their third appearance in the African Cup of Nation after defeating Benin 1-0 in June to reach the continental stage after 25-years. Meanwhile, Sierra Leone is ranked 24th in African and their African Cup of Nations group opponent, Algeria is ranked 4th, Ivory Coast are in 8th and Equatorial Guinea are placed 34th in the African classification.

Meanwhile, Belgium remains the number one ranked side despite losing two matches in the UEFA Nations League. Brazil are second, with France moving ahead of England into third position. Italy also moved up one spot into fourth place, while The Three Lions round up the top five spots.