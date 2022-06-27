Female MPs are consistent in their fight for more female representation

By Jariatu S Bangura

Sierra Leone Parliament is male dominated with about 86% men. A gender bill proposing increase representation of women was tabled in Parliament last year, but the bill seems stagnated in the legislative house.

In an exclusive interview with Jariatu S Bangura, week before last, two female MPs shared experiences on their journey into the male dominated parliament and explained the need for increase representation of women in the country’s law making body.

Last week, during debate on the Public Elections Bill, another female MP of the Coalition for Change (C4C) party, Hon. Rebecca Yei Kamara, in her plea for more women’s participation in politics, strongly exhorted that ‘safe seat for women in elective positions is not a taboo.’

The female MPs are making an elusive request for ‘saved seats’ for women in Sierra Leone legislative house.

Speaking during the debate, Hon. Yei Kamara expressed disappointment about how some of her male colleagues were denouncing the proposed safe or re-served seat in the Public Elections Bill.

“Women are not begging for what is their right and the safe seat is not a taboo. Even though men are in the majority, women are important in any democratic dispensation. You have made us slave to our own rights for too long, we have always begged for our own rights. We deserve our rights, don’t condemn us; we are humans, and we have the right to vote and be voted for,” she stated.

