21.5 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
spot_img
HomeIssues
Issues

Female MPs are consistent in their fight for more female representation

By Concord Times
0
263

By Jariatu S Bangura

Sierra Leone Parliament is male dominated with about 86% men. A gender bill proposing increase representation of women was tabled in Parliament last year, but the bill seems stagnated in the legislative house.

In an exclusive interview with Jariatu S Bangura, week before last, two female MPs shared experiences on their journey into the male dominated parliament and explained the need for increase representation of women in the country’s law making body. 

Last week, during debate on the Public Elections Bill, another female MP of the Coalition for Change (C4C) party, Hon. Rebecca Yei Kamara, in her plea for more women’s participation in politics, strongly exhorted that ‘safe seat for women in elective positions is not a taboo.’

 The female MPs are making an elusive request for ‘saved seats’ for women in Sierra Leone legislative house.  

Speaking during the debate, Hon. Yei Kamara expressed disappointment about how some of her male colleagues were denouncing the proposed safe or re-served seat in the Public Elections Bill.

“Women are not begging for what is their right and the safe seat is not a taboo. Even though men are in the majority, women are important in any democratic dispensation. You have made us slave to our own rights for too long, we have always begged for our own rights. We deserve our rights, don’t condemn us; we are humans, and we have the right to vote and be voted for,” she stated.

 Concord Times Parliamentary reporter, Jariatu S Bangura wrote more on this in our last week edition.

Previous articleTHE WORLD IS BURNING. WE NEED A RENEWABLES REVOLUTION.
Next articleACSHR conference: Nigerian First Lady, delegates from 41 countries to jet into Sierra Leone
Concord Timeshttp://slconcordtimes.com

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved