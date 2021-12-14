Female leaders should be treated with dignity -Justice Bintu Alhadi

December 14, 2021

By Yusufu S. Bangura

“Women should be treated with respect, dignity and equity so that they can raise awareness on corruption in the country. There is a strong national value in having strong, well-qualified women in the lead, and there is quality in the motivation that women leadership provides for young girls in the society. Corruption has become an inevitable part of everyone’s life and it’s a dysfunction that everyone must fight especially women to eradicate it and to protect every soul,” Justice Bintu Alhadi said.

Justice Fatmata Bintu Alhadi made the above statement during the commemoration of the International Anti-Corruption Day on Thursday 9th December 2021, at the New Freetown City council hall on the theme “Women take centre stage in the fight against corruption and development, amongst others”.

She described corruption as the abuse of entrusted power for private gains which also erodes trust, weakens democracy and hampers economy.

Justice Alhadi added that on 31st October 2003, the General Assemble adopted the United Nations Convention Against Corruption and requested that the Secretary-General designate the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime as the secretarial for the Convention’s Conference of States Parties.

She continued that “the Assembly also designated 9th December as the International Anti-Corruption Day in a bid to raise awareness on corruption, deleterious effects on society, and the role the convention can play in combating and preventing it.

She said the Convention came into force in December 2005.

She noted that the limited political and economic power of women reduces their ability to demand accountability and to highlight their specific experiences of and concerns about corruption.

She recommended that men should empower women who could participate in decision-making as women are powerful actors contributing to the fight against corruption.

She added that strengthening of public probity of institutions are necessary to address gender inequality with great potential to reduce corruption.

In his remark, Francis Ben Kaifala, Commissioner of Anti-Corruption Commission, said corruption affect the development most developing country because women were left out. “But now is the time for us to change that narrative and allow women to play a vital role in society in fighting corruption,” he said.

He said women should be involved in management at institutional level, adding that in 2019, he promoted women to higher position by placing them in the centre part in the commission so that they can help him fight corruption in nation.

The ACC Commissioner said the work of the commission would not be achieved if women are not involved in the fight because women are more than half of the population of the country.