Female customer wins motorbike in Ecobank’s save and win promo

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

One Isatu Jalloh with account number 6364008354 last week Friday, May 19, won a brand new motorbike at the second raffle draw of the Ecobank Sierra Leone ‘Kapu gentri’ save and win promotion.

Seven other customers also won other attractive prizes including cash, Samsung smart phone, expensive Bluetooth speakers and others.

The promotion was launched by the bank in October 2022 with lots of attractive prizes including cash, phones, Bluetooth speakers, motorbikes, tricycle (kekeh) and a brand new car as grand prize to be won by its customers.

However, in December 2022, the bank held its first raffle draw and many prizes were won including a brand new motorbike again.

Speaking at the draw ceremony at the Lightfoot Boston Street Head Office, Executive Director who also doubles as Head of Corporate Bank, Winston Williams, said the promotion was launched in order to encourage saving culture among Sierra Leoneans.

He explained that for someone to qualify to be part of the raffle draw, that person first need to have an savings account with the bank and most be able to save at least NLe 20,000 and above in within the promotion period to win a brand new car as a grand prize.

He noted that for a customer to win the second big prize, which is the tricycle (kekeh) that customer needs to save at least up to NLe 10,000 and above within the promotion period and a customer who saves at least NLe 5,000 and above to win motorbike, smartphones and other prizes.

We save money for many reasons especially for emergencies. We actually don’t know what will happen tomorrow, in case you lose your job, to pay school or college fees and a sudden sickness,” he started.

Ecobank Sierra Leone commenced business in November 2006. It provides a wide range of financial services to; Consumer, Commercial and Corporate Banking customers through its head office and branches in Freetown, Makeni, Kenema and Bo.