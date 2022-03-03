FBNBank Sierra Leone gets new managing director

Mr. Udeme O. Udoh, Managing Director, FBNBank

FBNBank Sierra Leone, a subsidiary of First Bank Nigeria Limited has appointed Mr. Udeme O. Udoh as the new Managing Director. Mr. Udeme Udoh whose appointment took effect in December, 2021 succeeds Mr. Gbenga Odeyemi who ended his tour of duty after a two-year successful stint.

A graduate of Finance with Master’s Degree In Business Administration, Udeme Udoh takes over the reins of FBNBank Sierra Leone with an extensive wealth of experience in banking spanning over 20 years; a proven track record of competence and ground-breaking professional expertise that would certainly go a long in serving the Corporate goals of FBNBank Sierra Leone. He is a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

Mr. Udoh’s responsibility will be to deepen and energize FBNBank ‘You First’ philosophy of proactively connecting with customers, creating new relations, broadening customer base with the state-of-art innovative banking products, services and technology; and instigating the market to deliver on the over all corporate goals of the bank.

“We are very pleased to have Mr.Udeme O. Udoh taking over as the new Managing Director,” said Mr. Oluniyi Robbin-Coker, the Chairman of FBNBank Sierra Leone. Speaking further, Mr. Robbin-Coker said, “Mr. Udeme O. Udoh is a highly motivated professional with an uncommon drive to achieve designed and set goals. He has a deep understanding of FBNBank business model and culture. This gives me the confidence that he is the right fit and would be able to deliver on the values of the bank. His taking over the saddle of the management of the bank is like a rebirth and regeneration for the bank. And we are all going to put our shoulders under the keel to see him raise the needed wave that would lift us all to growth and profitability.”

On his part, Mr. Udeme O. Udoh said, he feels “honored and excited to be appointed as the new Managing Director of FBNBank Sierra Leone,”. According to him, his excitement is inspired by the fact that, “Sierra Leone has always been a beacon to all in sub-Sahara Africa. It was once the Athens of Africa… It’s a land of opportunities and warm and friendly people. The economic outlook is positive. The knowledge of all this makes me excited to be here. And as a bank, FBNbank Sierra Leone is well positioned to build relationships and partnerships with businesses, both small and big and with the government in order to achieve the needed socio-economic growth for the betterment of all in Sierra Leone and Africa,” he concluded.

FBNBank Sierra Leone Limited is a subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, an FBN Holding, Plc Company, which is Nigeria’s leading financial institution in terms of total assets and gross earnings and one of the largest corporate and retail banking financial institutions in sub-Sahara Africa (excluding South Africa). Since its establishment in 1894, the Bank has consistently built relationships with customers focusing on the fundamentals of good corporate governance, strong liquidity, risk management and strong organisation.

FirstBank provides a comprehensive range of financial services and has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank DR Congo, FBNBank Ghana, FBNBank Gambia, FBNBank Guinea, FBNBank Sierra-Leone and FBNBank Senegal as well as its Representative Offices in Johannesburg, Beijing and Abu Dhabi.

