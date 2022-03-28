FBN opens new branch at Cline Town

By Jeneba A Conteh

FBN Bank Sierra Leone has on Friday, 25th March, opened a new branch at Cline Town in Freetown in the eastern part of Freetown.

To provide banking products and businesses around the eastern part of Freetown, the bank provides twenty-four-hour ATM and online banking services, payments and collections of mobile money and funds transfer.

Those making payment to the National Revenue Authority (NRA) through ASYCUDA can now save time and transportation cost to make payments.

FBN Bank is a subsidiary of First Bank in Nigeria with over nine million customers and has built a very good track record in ensuring that peoples monies are safe.

Chairman Board of Directors, Oluniyi Robin Coker, lauded the establishment of the new branch, despite the bank’s investment was slowed down by Ebola and the Covid-19 pandemic and assured that the bank was here to stay and grow with the people of Sierra Leone.

He said the bank is not a fly night financial institution but a solid institution that has existed for about 127 years, adding that the bank will support the Bank of Sierra Leone’s effort to deepen financial inclusion and ensures economic growth in the country.

Managing Director of the ban, Udeme O. Udoh, said they were committed to taking financial services to the door steps of every Sierra Leonean and that it was their intention to make their presence felt in every city, as well as other places across the country.

He called on Sierra Leoneans to patronize with the bank by opening accounts and assured Sierra Leoneans that the bank was here to stay and that it will be opened to exchange notes when the redenomination process begins.

He emphasized and assured that it was not a portfolio bank, but will continue to stay and serve the nation.

Bank Governor, Professor Kaifala Kallon, thanked the management of FBN bank for such development and implored them to take financial services to other places across the country.

He acknowledged that the bank already has two branches that will increase financial inclusion and encouraged the bank to develop digital banking products to attract more customers.

He called on residents in the eats to take advantage of the banking services provided by the bank.