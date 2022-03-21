FBC undergoes transformation

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Fourah Bay College (FBC) is currently undergoing massive transformational process to salvage the issue of inadequate classroom and other facilities throughout the campus for students to enhance conducive learning environment.

According to the Deputy Vice Chancellor, FBC, Professor Lawrence Kamara, the college is undergoing massive transformation to maximise students’ welfare on campus.

He said the college’s reservoir is being refurbished to improve on water supply for students and that the students’ hostels are in full operation.

He noted that when he assumed office, the college was in a deplorable condition and under his leadership there have been massive improvement throughout the main campus, as well as the staff quarters at tree planting community.

He said they have embarked on several activities including the establishment of annual workshops for academic staff on pedagogic and innovative methods of teaching and assessment and the creation of e-learning platform for masters students.

He said they have also installed a computer laboratory supported by massive solar panels in mathematics and statistics department, and have also established centres for FBC Extra-mural programmes nationwide.

He noted that have partnered with Sierra Leone Football Association to develop HAVELOCK grounds on FBC campus into a mini-stadium for sports activities.

He said they have launched the fencing of FBC perimeter project putting plans in place to reach out to Alumni for contribution towards the project, adding that they have also launched the FBC Development Trust Fund.

“We have also signed an MOU with Sierra Leone Police, Chinese Company and NASSIT for the construction of two new hostels, each 400 rooms, 350 undergraduate and 50 post-graduate, with fully air conditioned room with internet facilities,” he said.