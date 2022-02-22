Father testifies against son in a murder matter

By Tutan Sesay

Joseph Koroma, a stone miner, yesterday Monday, February 21, testified against his biological son in an ongoing preliminary investigation into a murber matter in the magistrate court.

The son Abdulai Koroma, is currently before Magistrate Mark Ngegba of Pademba Road Court, on a one count charge of murder contrary to law.

The police had alleged that 20-year old Abdulai Koroma on Friday, January 1st, 2021, at Tagi Drive, Off Femi Turner, Goderich, murdered one Elizabeth Vincent.

The father, who is the second prosecution witness, recognised the accused as his son and recalled the date of the alleged incident.

He explained that on the day of incident, the accused called on phone asking him to go back at home, adding that upon his son’s request he went home.

He said when he arrived home, his son (the accused) narrated to him that the deceased paid him a visit but she complained of feeling sick, noting that he had taken her to a nearby hospital and bought her drugs.

“I then asked the accused to take the deceased to her residence at Congo Water, Wellington in Freetown, but he refused. Later, I and the accused’s friend,Saio and the deceased boarded a tricycle (Keke) and left for the deceased’s residence,” he narrated.

He further testified that when they eventually arrived at the deceased residence, they met her relatives including her grandmother and that the deceased later told her parents that she was with the accused at his Goderich residence.

He said they were later invited to the Family Support Unit (FSU) at the Congo Water Police Post, where the victim revealed to the police that while she was with the accused at his Goderich residence, the accused requested sex from her, stating upon her refusal, the accused strangled her and eventually broke her neck.

“I was then asked by the police officers to take the deceased to the nearby hospital for the medication, where I approximately spent two hundred and fifty thousand Leones (Le250, 000). After a few seconds, the victim was brought back home by her relatives and told the police that she was alright,” he told the court.

He said later on the same day the deceased died at her parents’ residence and that he later made statement at both at the Congo Water and Adonkia Police Station at Goderich in Freetown.

The accused was denied bail and remanded at the Male Correctional Centre on Pademba in Freetown, while the matter was adjourned to 2nd March, 2022.