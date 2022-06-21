Fassally Tarawallie dishes out Le 500M to Bo Rangers and promises more

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Business guru and philanthropist, Fassally Tarawllie, has on Saturday, 18th June presented the sum of Five Hundred Million Leones (Le 500, 000,000) to the executive Chairman of Bo Rangers, Babadi Kamara, in fulfilment of his promise he made to the team for winning the 2021-2022 Sierra Leone Premier League.

Bo Rangers were crowned champions of the SLPL after finishing at the top of the Sierra Leone Premier League with 78 leading second place East End Lion by 16 points.

Fulfilling his promise at the Bo Rangers Championship dinner in Bo, Tarawallie who has been one of the key supporters of the team’s clubhouse project heaped praises on the Leone Stars Team Manager for the rapid transformation he had brought to the team.

He went on to express his total commitment to the team in the coming years adding that: “The rapid transformation of this club to becoming a powerhouse in Sierra Leone football in just a little amount of time is quite plausible, and as a brother, I need to commend Babadi Kamara for that and will want to promise my commitment of more support to the Bo Rangers.”

“I hereby promise today that the food condiments and other items supply from me to the team for the next season will be increased to 50%. The amount of bags of rice and every other item will be increased to five hundred (500) each”, he promised again.

Tarawallie further added that if Bo Rangers retain their Premier League title in the coming season, he will boost them with the sum of One Billion Leones (Le 1Bn).

Bo Rangers Executive Chairman, Babadi Kamara, appreciated Tarawallie goodwill gestures to the team over the years.

“Fassally Tarawallie is a brother who has been quite supportive of the team. On behalf of the management, fans and all of us at Bo Rangers, we want to say thanks to Fassally for this great gesture”, he said.

In another development, Fassally Tarawallie also surprisingly signed one of Sierra Leone’s finest musicians and President of All Stars, Colabo, as brand ambassador of his mining company for One hundred million Leones, Hard rock Mining.