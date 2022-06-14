Family of three remanded for alleged murder

By Yusufu S. Bangura

High Court Judge, Suliman Bah, yesterday, Monday, June 13, remanded at the Freetown Male and Female Correction Centers, a family of three for an allegedly killing of one George Jalloh.

The trio including Abubakarr Ibrahim-the father, Gertrude Ibrahim the mother and Kashopie Ibrahim the son are currently standing trial in the High Court on two count charges of conspiracy and murder contrary to law.

State prosecutor, Andrew F. Kamara, alleged that the family on March 1st 2021, at Mountain Cut in Freetown, murdered George Jalloh.

Testifying in the trial as the second prosecution witness, Idrissa Kamara, who introduced himself as a tailor said he recognized the trio as his neighbours and recalled on the date of the incident.

He narrated to the court that on the day of the incident, he was inside his bedroom sleeping around 2 to 3am, when the first accused knocked at his door and told him that he needed help.

He said the first accused further told him that the deceased was lying in his parlor floor with blood oozing from him.

He continued that together they went to the accused person’s pallor and upon arrival, he saw the deceased in a critical condition and also saw wounds on the deceased body, noting that he later took photos of the deceased using his phone.

He said they later took the deceased to a hospital at Macaullay Street for treatment but they were referred to the Connaught hospital where a doctor examined the deceased and told them that the deceased has passed away, adding that remains of the deceased were later taken to Connaught mortuary while he went home.

He narrated that on the next day he was at his residence when he saw some police officers from Eastern police station, who, conduct a search and invited them to the police station where he later made statement.

The witness was cross examined by Ishmael P. Mammie on behalf of the 2nd accused and the 1st and 3rd accused person lawyers were not present in court so Justice Bah adjourned the matter to 22nd June 2022 for further cross examination.