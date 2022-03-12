Families of ‘Citgo 6’ see release of one as hopeful sign for the rest





CNN

—



Gustavo Cárdenas’ years-long “nightmare” came to an end Tuesday night when he and another American citizen were freed from detention in Venezuela.

“This terrible situation has caused a lot of suffering and pain, much more than I can explain with my words,” he said in a written statement following his release. “I got out of jail and got my freedom after about 1570 days of wrongful captivity. It was a very hard time marked by deep pain, but also by faith, hope, love, and survival.”

Cárdenas was one of six US-based former Citgo executives – known collectively as the “Citgo 6” – who had been detained in Venezuela for more than four years after being summoned to Caracas in November 2017 for an alleged…