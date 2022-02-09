35 C
Fact check: Debunking false claims about the Canadian convoy protests

By concord.web
0
45

We’ll debunk some of that misinformation below. First, here’s some quick background:

The protests involve a minority of Canada’s truck drivers, some far-right activists and a variety of other citizens. The demonstrations began in late January as a “Freedom Convoy” of trucks and other vehicles. The convoy then turned into an ongoing demonstration in the Canadian capital of Ottawa, whose mayor declared a state of emergency on Sunday. It has also sparked protests elsewhere and inspired plans for a similar convoy in the US.
The protests have been touted on right-wing US television station Fox and have been cheered by some prominent Republican officeholders and conservative pundits; organizers have raised millions of dollars. Former President Donald Trump even weighed in with a statement praising the protesters and denouncing Trudeau.
The convoy started after Canada began requiring…

Read more…

concord.web

