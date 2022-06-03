Examination malpractice: ACC cracks down on 11 pupils

By Alfred Koroma

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Scorpion Squad has yesterday raided and arrested 11 pupils taking the Mathematics WASSCE exam in the house of one Ibrahim Turay near a school at Deep Eye Water, ACC Commissioner, Francis Ben Kaifala wrote on his Facebook page.

The Commissioner did not state the name of the school, but photos of one of the pupils Admission Notice accompanying the post, named the school as Moses Academy Senior Secondary School, Deep Eye. Ibrahim Turay is said to be the proprietor of the school.

According to the Commissioner, the malpractice ring was coordinator by the principal of the school who brought in a Maths student from Njala University to assist the students by isolating them from the nearby Centre and allow them to freely cheat while exams were on in the centre.

“They were caught with all exam materials. In the exam hall itself, dozens of pupils had their mobile phones with them, all allowed to by the supervisors to cheat.

WASSCE Exam malpractice is on the rise in Sierra Leone. It is not uncommon to see pupils entering examination halls with mobile phones and other materials foreign to the examination. Sometimes students get leakages almost a day into the exam.

Fingers have been pointed at WAEC, the regional body conducting all public exams in the country of being complicit of the malpractice.