Ex-RSLAF officer remanded for alleged murder

August 16, 2021

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Forty-eight years old Sahr Daramy, formerly of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF), was on Friday 13th August, 2021, remanded at the Male Correctional Centre at Pademba Road by Magistrate Mark Ngegba of the Pademba Road Court No.2 for alleged murder.

The alleged murderer is before Magistrate Ngegba on one count of murder contrary to the Laws of Sierra Leone.

Police prosecutor, Inspector A.T Bangura alleged that the accused on Saturday 19th December 2020, at Borbor Village, Peninsular Road in Freetown, murdered one Abu Bakarr Conteh.

Giving his evidence in chief, Detective Sergeant Amidu Conteh, attached to the Central Police Division as Scene of Crime Officer said he knows the accused and recalled on the 12th January, 2021.

He said on that fateful day he was at the station when Inspector Mohamed Kargbo attached to the Criminal Investigations Department headquarter asked him to witness a post-mortem examination on the remains of the deceased (Abu Bakarr Conteh).

The witness said on that very day, they witnessed the post-mortem examination at the Connaught Mortuary that was conducted by the country’s pathologist, Doctor Semion Owizz Koroma, adding that during the process of the examination he took photograph of the autopsy with his digital camera.

He further narrated that after taking the photos with his camera, he later printed them into a hardcopy, which he tendered in court to form part of the evidence.

During cross examination by Lawyer C.I Williams on behalf of the accused, he asked the witness as to whether the photos marked to show that it was the remains of the deceased, and he responded that said they were not marked.

After leading his last witness, Inspector Bangura closed his case, but Lawyer Williams asked the magistrate to adjourn the matter for him to prepare his no case submission.

However, Magistrate Ngegba granted the application and adjourned the matter to Friday 20th August 2021 for the defence counsel to do his no case submission.