Ex-President Koroma heads for Supreme Court

July 13, 2021

By Regina Pratt

Koroma was president in Sierra Leone from 2007-2018

Former President Ernest Bai Koroma may seek interpretation in the Supreme Court on the grounds of immunity on ex-president, according to his counsel, Lawyer Joseph F. Kamara

Lawyer Kamara announced his client’s intention to judges at the Appeals Court, after they appealed the decision of the Commissions of Inquiry set up by President Maada Bio’ administration to investigate past government officials.

Lawyer Kamara told the trio judges that the notice of intention for the Appellant to seek redress in the Supreme Court that the grounds of appeal is a constitutional matter, calls for interpretation.

“The grounds of appeal is now a constitutional matter as it has to do with the immunity of the former president,” lawyer Kamara told the court.

However, Lawyer R. B Kowa, who is representing the Attorney-General, confirmed to the court that he was aware that the appeal is a constitutional matter, thus it should be set aside.

One of the Appeals Court Judges, Hon. Justice Ivan Sesay, advised the former president’s counsel to prepare the questions that the apex court would answer.

The matter for former President Koroma and former flag bearer for the All Peoples Congress, Mathew Samura Kamara, have been adjourned to Monday, 19th July, 2021.

In 2019, three commissions of inquiry investigated the assets of vice presidents, ministers and heads of government agencies who served along with Koroma in the administration from 2007 to 2018.

The commission found Koroma wanting on several corruption allegations relating to his salaries, pension and income on investments which they claimed “far exceeds his total emoluments and legitimate earnings”.

The commission made several recommendations, among which were the forfeiture of properties to the state, the refund of monies allegedly misappropriated, while some issues were to be sent to the Anti-Corruption Commission for further investigation.

The government accepted most of the recommendations from the commissions of inquiry, except the one to ban Persons of Interest from holding public office and political activities.