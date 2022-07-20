Ex-military officer testifies in alleged murder case

By Yusufu S. Bangura

An ex-military officer, John Kargbo, has yesterday testified before Justice Ansumana Ivan Sesay of the Siaka Steven Street High Court in Freetown.

The witness said he knew the deceased (Mohamed Speedo Kamara) as his neighbor and further identified the accused persons. He said the 1st accused is an operational Support Division personnel of the Sierra Leone police deployed at Rogbere junction, the 2nd accused as the deceased errand boy and the 3rd, 4th and 5th accused persons in respect of the matter.

He said on the 10th January, 2021, he was at his residence when the 2nd accused met him and told him that he had something bothering him that had to do with the deceased.

The witness said the 2nd accused told him that the deceased who was his business partner for a long time had removed him from the business and as such he wanted to pay the deceased back for removing him from the business.

He further narrated that the 2nd accused also told him that he wanted to organize some men to attack the deceased at his residence and asked the witness to be a part of it, but he told the 2nd accused that he would not partake.

He said on the next day, he met the deceased and told him to make amends with the 2nd accused and further informed him that the 2nd accused had plans to murder him, but the deceased told him that the accused would not do such thing.

He continued that on the 11th and 12th January 2021, he saw the 1st, 2nd and 3rd accused persons on a bike and after some hours later he saw some bike riders shouting that armed robbers had attacked and killed the deceased (Speedo).

He said upon receipt of the information he went to the police station and upon arriving at the station, he saw the 1st accused who is a police officer coming in to the station arranging his uniform and he was holding a gun.

He continued that whilst at the station, reports were made about the incident and he tried and succeeded in taking the gun from the 1st accused, adding that he smelled the gun and confirmed the smell of the gunpowder and alerted his fellow officers that the first accused is a prime suspect.

The witness said he later made statement to the police.

After his testimony, Justice Sesay adjourned the matter to next Monday for cross examination by defense counsel for the accused persons.

The 1st accused is represented by Lawyer Ibrahim S.Y Kamara, the 2nd accused is represented by Charles I. Williams and Cecilia Tucker from the Legal Aid Board is representing the 3nd, 4th and 5th accused persons.

The accused persons were remanded to the Male Correctional Centre.

The five alleged armed robbers, Moses Santigie Kargbo, Chernor Sesay, Ishmael Samuka, Michael Kinny Ndema and Abdul Bomboh Kanu were currently before Justice Sesay on three counts of conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravation and murder contrary to Law.

State Prosecutor, Jessie S. Tucker, alleged that the accused persons on Tuesday 12th January, 2021, at Rogbere Junction, Mafork Chiefdom, in the North West Region, conspired with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit murder.

It was further alleged that the five accused persons on the same date and place murdered Mohammed Kamara, alias ‘Speedo’, and before, during and after the incident, they used violence on the deceased.