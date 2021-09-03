Ex-military officer committed to High Court for murder

September 3, 2021

By Yusufu S. Bangura & Tutan Sesay

After the testimonies of four prosecution witnesses, followed by the closure of the prosecution’s case, Magistrate Mark Ngegba, presiding at the Pademba Road Court No.2, on Thursday 2nd September 2021, committed one Sahr Daramy, 48, a former military officer to stand trial in the High Court for allegedly killing Abu Bakarr Conteh.

The accused person made seventeen (17) appearances before he was committed to the High Court.

Before the committal, Magistrate Ngegba narrated that the accused person was before the court on one count of murder contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

He said the police had alleged that the accused person on the 19th December 2020, murdered one Abu Bakarr Conteh.

He said the prosecution called four witnesses including one factual and the police investigators who were cross examined by Lawyer C.I Williams.

He added that in a preliminary trial, the prosecution needed to prove its case beyond all reasonable doubt, and, as well prove the existence of concrete evidence in the matter.

He said having looked at the evidence before him, he was satisfied that the accused person had a case to answer in the High Court.

The accused person was preliminarily investigated at the lower court on one count of murder contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant 11223 Baindu Bona, alleged that the accused on Saturday 19th December 2020, at Borbor Village, Peninsula Road, Freetown, murdered Abu Bakarr Conteh.